LINGA Launches LINGA Kiosk to Elevate Self-Service Experiences in Hospitality

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / LINGA, a global leader in cloud-based hospitality technology, proudly announces the launch of the LINGA Kiosk, a powerful, customer-facing self-service solution designed to help restaurants and hospitality businesses streamline operations, reduce labor strain, and deliver frictionless guest experiences.

Purpose-built for today's fast-paced service environments, the LINGA Kiosk enables guests to browse menus, customize orders, and complete payments independently, helping operators drive throughput and efficiency while meeting evolving consumer expectations for autonomy and speed.

From quick service restaurants (QSRs) and food courts to franchise operations and high-traffic venues, the LINGA Kiosk empowers both guests and operators alike with fast, flexible ordering and payment capabilities that fully integrate with the LINGA POS and Back Office ecosystem for real-time data synchronization and seamless operational control.

The LINGA Kiosk addresses key industry challenges by helping operators optimize labor, speed up service, and create modern, intuitive guest experiences. It's about giving today's guests the ability to interact on their own terms while giving businesses a smarter way to manage and scale their operations.

With full support for tap, chip, swipe, and mobile wallets, the LINGA Kiosk also integrates advanced loyalty and discount capabilities, helping to ensure consistent and accurate offers across every channel.

Key Features of the LINGA Kiosk Include:

Guest-Driven Self-Ordering: Empower customers to browse menus, customize meals, and place orders with ease

Seamless Payments: Accept tap, chip, swipe, gift cards, and mobile wallets

Built-In Loyalty and Promotions: Apply rewards, discounts, combos, and deals automatically

Real-Time Menu Sync: Instantly reflect menu changes and pricing updates to customers

Actionable Reporting: All kiosk activity feeds into LINGA's Back Office for real-time business intelligence

Flexible Receipts: Offer guests printed, emailed, or SMS receipt options

Designed for scalability and ease of deployment, the LINGA Kiosk helps restaurants serve more guests with less staff involvement, allowing operators to adapt to labor shortages and growing guest demand for self-directed service.

More than just an ordering terminal, the LINGA Kiosk is a fully integrated extension of the LINGA platform, supporting smarter operations and elevated guest experiences at scale.

The LINGA Kiosk is available nationwide and fully compatible with both LINGA POS and LINGA Back Office platforms. To learn more, visit www.lingapos.com.

About LINGA

LINGA is a cloud-based business platform designed to help restaurants and retail businesses operate and grow with ease. From front-of-house to the back-office, LINGA streamlines every aspect of your operations from order management to inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and more - all in one system.

Providing flexible payment solutions for fast, secure transactions, including gift cards, credit, EMV, QR codes, EBT, and more. Our team works closely with hospitality and retail businesses nationwide, giving us insights to help your business run smoothly, whether you manage one location or many. With LINGA, you save time and focus on what matters most: your customers.

Media Contact

Audrey Hogan

VP of Marketing

ahogan@lingaros.com

Kenedy Musante

Brand Marketing Coordinator

KMusante@lingaros.com

SOURCE: Linga

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/linga-launches-linga-kiosk-to-elevate-self-service-experiences-in-1157715