The solar minigrids, to be developed by five renewable energy service companies, are expected to facilitate over 494,000 new electricity connections in Nigeria.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Norwegian investment fund Norfund are providing a combined financing package of up to $83.2 million to scale off-grid and distributed energy solutions in Nigeria. The funding initiative will support five renewable energy service companies - Darway Coast Nigeria Limited, GVE Projects Limited, Prado Power Limited, PriVida Power Limited, and StarTimes Energy - with the funding going towards the ...

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