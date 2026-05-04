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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Maropost Inc.: Maropost Launches a New Partner Portal to Supercharge Global Growth

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, the leading unified commerce platform, today announced the official launch of its new global Partner Portal, a centralized platform that makes it easier than ever for partners to work with Maropost, close deals faster, and scale together.

At its core, the Maropost Partner Portal is a single, streamlined destination for everything partners need: deal registration, referral management, sales resources, marketing assets, and real-time product updates - all in one place.

That enables agencies, technology partners, system integrators, affiliates, and strategic alliances to operate as a true extension of Maropost's global revenue team.

"Our partners play a huge role in how we grow," said Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO of Maropost. "With this launch, we're making it much easier for them to succeed. And we're also giving them exactly the same tools, visibility, and insights our internal teams use every day to close global brands."

Here's what partners can expect:

  • Close deals faster: Easily register deals, submit referrals, and track opportunities in one place, so nothing slips through the cracks.
  • Sell smarter: Get direct access to sales resources and proven playbooks that help you sell with confidence.
  • Market better: Tap into ready-to-use, co-branded marketing assets and campaign resources to drive demand without the heavy lift.
  • Stay aligned and informed: Keep up with go-to-market strategies, product launches, and key updates in one centralized hub.
  • Instantly see what's working: Access clear reporting and attribution to understand your performance and ROI in real time.
  • Grow your pipeline and revenue: Generate more qualified opportunities, accelerate customer acquisition, and build predictable revenue.

The launch of the Partner Portal marks a shift in how Maropost approaches partnerships - moving away from transactional lead passing toward a more connected, long-term model built on trust, transparency, and shared success.

About Maropost

Maropost offers a truly unified commerce platform for ecommerce merchants and retailers. Built on unified customer data and enterprise-grade infrastructure, it provides a fully connected suite of solutions for ecommerce, merchandising, retail, marketing automation, and helpdesk.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has supported ecommerce and retail businesses across North America, Australia, and Europe. Trusted by over 5,000 global brands - including Luxottica, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Intersport, and Fujifilm - Maropost has earned recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's industry leaderboards.

Learn more at www.maropost.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maropost-launches-a-new-partner-portal-to-supercharge-global-growth-302760691.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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