Westfield Specialty Insurance Expands Property Business with Launch of New Inland Marine Capabilities

David Roos Hired as SVP to Oversee Formation and Lead Team

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty Insurance, a prominent global specialty insurance carrier, today announced the appointment of David Roos as Senior Vice President of Inland Marine. In this newly created role, Roos will oversee the formation of Westfield Specialty's new U.S. inland marine team.

Roos' appointment marks an expansion of Westfield Specialty's property offerings beyond its existing Shared and Layered Property and Middle Market Property products, enabling the organization to create additional relevance and opportunity for its agents and brokers. Roos will immediately begin underwriting inland marine while simultaneously building a team to support Westfield Specialty's expansion in this market. He will report to Executive Vice President of E&S Property, Andy Hendrix.

Roos comes to Westfield Specialty with 17 years of underwriting experience, most recently as a regional product leader for Property and Marine at Markel. He held previous roles at The Hanover Insurance Group and at Zurich, where he began his career following his completion of a Risk Management degree from the University of Georgia.

"David brings market leading underwriting insight, and broker relationships that will drive the Westfield Specialty entrance into the U.S. Inland Marine market," Hendrix said. "Inland Marine is a deep-rooted and growing specialty line of business in the United States, and our expansion into the market furthers Westfield Specialty's growing product offerings in the U.S."

"With the success of our existing property programs, the time was right to expand our U.S. offerings to include inland marine, and there is no one better to lead that charge than David," Westfield Specialty President Jack Kuhn said. "He brings market presence, line of business expertise, and genuine enthusiasm to this role, and we are looking forward to seeing this new product and team grow under his direction."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier that combines global reach with local market expertise, supported by the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, and our Luxembourg-based European company platform. Westfield Specialty delivers strategic, creative coverage solutions designed to help protect businesses, mitigate risk, and assist in driving growth for clients.

Working collaboratively with brokers and insureds, our team structures coverage that reflects the realities of today's risk environment. Westfield Specialty underwrites across the U.S., Europe, the London market, and MENA, with offices in the U.S., London, Dubai, and Luxembourg, and continues to expand specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through retail and wholesale brokers and the Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with more than 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $12 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

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