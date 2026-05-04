Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westfield Specialty Insurance Expands Property Business with Launch of New Inland Marine Capabilities

David Roos Hired as SVP to Oversee Formation and Lead Team

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty Insurance, a prominent global specialty insurance carrier, today announced the appointment of David Roos as Senior Vice President of Inland Marine. In this newly created role, Roos will oversee the formation of Westfield Specialty's new U.S. inland marine team.

Roos' appointment marks an expansion of Westfield Specialty's property offerings beyond its existing Shared and Layered Property and Middle Market Property products, enabling the organization to create additional relevance and opportunity for its agents and brokers. Roos will immediately begin underwriting inland marine while simultaneously building a team to support Westfield Specialty's expansion in this market. He will report to Executive Vice President of E&S Property, Andy Hendrix.

Roos comes to Westfield Specialty with 17 years of underwriting experience, most recently as a regional product leader for Property and Marine at Markel. He held previous roles at The Hanover Insurance Group and at Zurich, where he began his career following his completion of a Risk Management degree from the University of Georgia.

"David brings market leading underwriting insight, and broker relationships that will drive the Westfield Specialty entrance into the U.S. Inland Marine market," Hendrix said. "Inland Marine is a deep-rooted and growing specialty line of business in the United States, and our expansion into the market furthers Westfield Specialty's growing product offerings in the U.S."

"With the success of our existing property programs, the time was right to expand our U.S. offerings to include inland marine, and there is no one better to lead that charge than David," Westfield Specialty President Jack Kuhn said. "He brings market presence, line of business expertise, and genuine enthusiasm to this role, and we are looking forward to seeing this new product and team grow under his direction."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier that combines global reach with local market expertise, supported by the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, and our Luxembourg-based European company platform. Westfield Specialty delivers strategic, creative coverage solutions designed to help protect businesses, mitigate risk, and assist in driving growth for clients.

Working collaboratively with brokers and insureds, our team structures coverage that reflects the realities of today's risk environment. Westfield Specialty underwrites across the U.S., Europe, the London market, and MENA, with offices in the U.S., London, Dubai, and Luxembourg, and continues to expand specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through retail and wholesale brokers and the Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with more than 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $12 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971140/Westfield_Specialty_David_Roos.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207190/Westfield_Specialty_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westfield-specialty-insurance-expands-property-business-with-launch-of-new-inland-marine-capabilities-302760626.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.