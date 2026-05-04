Alliant Health Solutions Awarded Multiple CMS ESRD Network Contracts, Expanding Impact Across Eight States

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) announced it has been awarded new End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Network contracts by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Networks 7, 8, 13, and 14. This significant achievement expands Alliant's footprint across eight states: Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

These awards build on Alliant's established leadership in ESRD Networks 8 and 14, where the organization has successfully delivered quality improvement and innovation services as a Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractor (NQIIC). Strong performance in these regions has reinforced Alliant's reputation as a trusted CMS partner and contributed directly to this expanded opportunity.

Under the new contracts, Alliant will advance CMS priorities aimed at improving outcomes for individuals with kidney disease. Key focus areas include enhancing patient safety, improving behavioral health outcomes, increasing access to kidney transplantation and home dialysis, reducing hospitalizations, and driving measurable improvements in ESRD care delivery.

Dennis White, AHS president and CEO said, "This award reflects the strength, expertise, and proven impact of our team and reinforces Alliant's role as a trusted partner to CMS. Expanding our work across four ESRD Networks positions us to deliver meaningful improvements in care for patients with kidney disease across eight states. We are energized by this opportunity and look forward to working alongside providers, partners, and communities to advance outcomes, expand access, and drive measurable progress in ESRD care."

Alliant will emphasize data-driven strategies, innovation, and collaboration with providers and community stakeholders throughout this work. The organization will also prioritize addressing disparities and improving care for rural and vulnerable populations.

For more information about Alliant Health Solutions and its commitment to excellence, visit allianthealth.org.

Contact:

Rukiya Campbell

Director of Health Communications

Phone: 678.527.3427

Email: rukiya.campbell@allianthealth.org

SOURCE: Alliant Health Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alliant-health-solutions-awarded-multiple-cms-esrd-network-contracts-1163475