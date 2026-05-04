The new policy has already applied, and impacts billions in funding from the European Investment Bank on renewable projects including standalone and co-located storage.From ESS News The European Commission has decided to restrict EU funding, including through the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund, for solar, wind, and energy storage projects using inverters from so-called high-risk countries, namely China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, citing cybersecurity risks. Media reports have highlighted the limits on funding for photovoltaic solar projects; however, battery energy storage ...

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