LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company, Supports Riding 22 in 22 VSA with Custom Dog Tags and Commemorative Products

5th Generation U.S. Manufacturer Honors the Memory of Veterans Lost to Suicide with Custom Challenge Coins and Dog Tags

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / LogoTags, LogoTags (www.logotags.com), the promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a trusted fifth-generation U.S. manufacturer of ball chains and USA's leading custom challenge coin company, is proud to support Riding 22 in 22 VSA with custom poker chips, and custom dog tags. This impactful event will take place from May 22 through June 12, 2026, as participants ride motorcycles across 22 states in 22 days to raise awareness of the tragic reality that an average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day.

Riding 22 in 22 VSA supports both veterans and their caregivers by reinforcing that a strong community stands beside them. The organization provides peer support and critical assistance, including transportation and lodging, while veterans attend mental health treatment programs. In addition, the group promotes motorcycle therapy as a powerful form of healing, connection, and camaraderie among participants.

"It is a great privilege to supply custom poker chips, and custom dog tags to Riding 22 in 22 VSA. Organizations that support veterans and service personnel can rely on our continued support," said Bill Taubner, President of Logotags.

Working closely with Jason White and Angela White, Co-Founders of Riding 22 in 22 VSA, LogoTags carefully designed and produced custom poker chips, and custom dog tags to be distributed to every participant. "We were thrilled to the custom poker chips, and custom dog tags for Riding 22 in 22 VSA, as this event performs critical work supporting military veterans and their families," said Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

As the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, LogoTags sets the industry standard for premium custom challenge coins, combining five generations of manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge in-house production capabilities. From solid brass custom military challenge coins with deep 3D relief to full-color UV printed, CMYK printed, laser engraved, and diamond engraved designs, LogoTags delivers unmatched detail, durability, and craftsmanship. Every custom challenge coin is backed by complimentary design services, unlimited revisions, and no setup fees - making sure each project meets the highest standards of quality and precision. Trusted by the U.S. military, first responders, corporations, and organizations nationwide, LogoTags is recognized for producing the best custom challenge coins in the industry with fast turnaround times and exceptional customer service.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.LogoTags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-supports-ridin-1163536