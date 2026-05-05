Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland May 5, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) will start its previously announced share buyback program on May 6, 2026. The program has been authorized for a total of $1 billion USD until May 5, 2027, with the shares to be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation.
The share buyback program will be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (Valor: 156 026 729 , ISIN: CH 156 026 729 1 and Ticker: AMRZE).
Concurrently with this press release, Amrize has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. All documentation and weekly updates on the program will be published on Amrize's investor website: https://investors.amrize.com/stock-data/share-buyback-programs
About Amrize
Learn more at amrize.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2320018
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2320018 05.05.2026 CET/CEST