

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.563 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $2.148 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV reported adjusted earnings of $1.923 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $15.267 billion from $13.628 billion last year.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.563 Bln. vs. $2.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $15.267 Bln vs. $13.628 Bln last year.



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