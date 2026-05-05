

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The fragile ceasefire in the Middle East appears to have shaken as both the U.S., Iranian military fired shots in the Strait of Hormuz Monday.



Iran claimed that it had hit a US naval vessel, preventing it from entering the Strait, but the US denied there had been any strike.



U.S. military said guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 troops will be deployed in support of Project Freedom announced by President Donald Trump to help ships leave the strait who have been stranded there for months.



However, only four ships crossed the strait on the first day of Project Freedom, CNN reported, quoting S&P Global Market Intelligence.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump warned Iranian forces would be 'blown off the face of the Earth' if U.S. vessels in the Strait or the Persian Gulf, as part of Project Freedom, came under attack.



Trump claimed that U.S. forces targeted Iran's seven small boats while escorting U.S.-flagged vessels through the key trade route.



Meanwhile, drone and missile strikes launched from Iran, targeting the United Arab Emirates, reportedly sparked fire at a major oil port.



According to the internationally-recognized maritime safety portal UKMTO, a tanker was hit by unknown projectiles north of Fujairah on Monday, while a bulk carrier was attacked by multiple small craft near Iran a day earlier.



Other vessels in the area have been instructed via radio to move from their anchorages, reflecting the volatile security environment.



After a sharp rise in the previous session, oil prices went down by more than 2 percent Tuesday.



Brent crude was trading above $112 a barrel while the US-traded WTI is up above $103.



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