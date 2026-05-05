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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 10:31
4,940 Euro
+2,49 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9204,98012:39
0,0000,00010:32
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 12:12 Uhr
109 Leser
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BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 March 2026 Share Conversion
5 May 2026
Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6.1.12

Following the publication on 23 April 2026 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 March 2026, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 March 2026 share conversion date:

0.773889 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.292175 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 7,953 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 10,282 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 5 May 2026.

Application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 12 May 2026. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 12 May 2026.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 24,039,094 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)
- 561,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 305,099,045 Sterling Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)
- 72,637,006 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606
Sterling Share 1.4710

From 5 May 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 467,084,830.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.