AlUla Partners with Wego to Inspire Regional Travellers on a Journey of Discovery to Saudi Arabia's Timeless Desert Masterpiece

AlUla's remarkable cultural, natural, artistic and heritage offerings will be showcased to curious travellers and potential visitors searching for their next trip on the number one-rated holiday app

Wego will seamlessly guide users from initial discovery of AlUla's diverse attractions to booking their journey through easy access to international flights, luxurious accommodation, and incredible experiences

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla has partnered with Wego, the number one-rated travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to help place the ancient oasis city firmly in the spotlight as one of the region's most extraordinary destinations for culture, art, history and natural heritage.

The collaboration will elevate awareness of AlUla to the top of travellers' plans, showcasing it as a must-visit destination where heritage preservation and celebrations of contemporary culture go hand in hand. Powered by Wego's market-leading data-driven reach across MENA, the new campaign will guide users from discovering AlUla's many attributes and attractions to booking their trip through seamless access to flights, accommodation, and a host of uniquely curated experiences.

AlUla is renowned around the world as being home to Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site where monumental Nabataean tombs are carved into rose-red sandstone, standing as a testament to ancient civilisations and framed by a sweeping desert landscape.

Beyond attracting international visitors drawn to its incredible archaeological significance, AlUla has evolved into a year-round hub for culture, art, and lifestyle events, regularly hosting popular festivals such as Winter at Tantora, contemporary art installations at Desert X AlUla, sporting and endurance challenges, and immersive wellness retreats set against dramatic natural backdrops.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer, Wego said: "We are proud to partner with AlUla in supporting Saudi Arabia's evolving tourism landscape. AlUla offers travellers an extraordinary combination of heritage and natural beauty, and through Wego's regional footprint and performance-driven campaigns, we are accelerating demand and driving tangible results for the destination."

Every experience offered by AlUla is rooted in landscape, legacy, and a deep sense of place. Travellers can experience living history at the restored heritage district of AlUla Old Town, trace ancient inscriptions at Jabal Ikmah, stargaze beneath some of the clearest night skies in the region, or retreat to architecturally striking desert resorts immersed within the pristine environments.

A premier destination for exploration and discovery, AlUla blends 200,000 years of human history and culture with dynamic contemporary art, all celebrated throughout its rich and ancient heritage that offers visitors deeply immersive experiences, from local storytelling to craft workshops.

Melanie de Souza, Executive Director of Destination Marketing at AlUla, added: "Partnering with Wego enables us to share AlUla's story with a highly engaged regional audience and meet growing GCC demand for immersive cultural experiences. As connectivity expands through AlUla International Airport, with year-round routes from carriers such as Qatar Airways and flydubai, access to the destination continues to grow. We invite travellers to experience AlUla as a vibrant living cultural landscape, where heritage, creativity, conservation, and regenerative development come together."

Flagship projects currently under development, including Wadi AlFann, the forthcoming global destination for Land Art, as well as new cultural institutions such as the AlUla Contemporary Art Museum and the incense road museum, will further strengthen AlUla's position on the global cultural stage. At the same time, its growing collection of resorts and boutique hotels offers visitors high-end hospitality experiences that authentically connect with the destination's vibrant heritage and creative future.

With enhanced access through AlUla International Airport, a growing number of hotels, and a carefully curated events calendar, AlUla is rapidly strengthening its position as one of Saudi Arabia's most distinctive destinations.

Together, AlUla and Wego are accelerating regional discovery by combining destination expertise with advanced travel technology to inspire deeper exploration and drive measurable tourism growth.

To learn more about AlUla, visit experiencealula.com

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About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travellers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.For more information, visit www.wego.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972705/Wego_Al_Ula.jpg

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