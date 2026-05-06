

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at DKK48.557 billion, or DKK10.91 per share. This compares with DKK29.034 billion, or DKK6.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novo Nordisk B A/S reported adjusted earnings of DKK29.479 billion or DKK6.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to DKK96.823 billion from DKK78.087 billion last year.



Novo Nordisk B A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK48.557 Bln. vs. DKK29.034 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK10.91 vs. DKK6.53 last year. -Revenue: DKK96.823 Bln vs. DKK78.087 Bln last year.



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