Brazil's Aneel has revoked 3.57 GW of photovoltaic project authorizations across four resolutions, mainly at the request of developers citing insufficient grid evacuation capacity and rising curtailment. Brazil Through four resolutions published in recent days, Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) revoked authorization for photovoltaic projects totaling 3,572 MW. The cancellations were requested by the project developers themselves, with the most frequent justification being insufficient grid evacuation capacity to connect plants to the transmission and distribution system. Generation ...

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