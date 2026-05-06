Harmony-F solar flooring can withstand uniformly distributed loads of at least 2 tons and has a hardness above 7 on the Mohs scale, indicating high resistance to wear and abrasion. Spain Chinese manufacturer Arctech has launched the photovoltaic paving system Harmony-F Solar Flooring in Europe. The off-grid solution is designed to generate renewable energy on walkable surfaces such as sidewalks, walkways, and building exteriors. Harmony-F integrates solar modules with a reinforced surface layer in a structure capable of withstanding uniformly distributed loads of at least 2 tons. It also has a ...

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