The Indian manufacturer is investing around $420 million to expand its manufacturing footprint alongside efforts to advance high-efficiency PV technologies through its partnership with ISC Konstanz. India Indian PV manufacturer Solex Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat to build a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and a 10 GW battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in the state, with a planned investment of INR 4,000 crore ($420 million). The company plans to develop the 5 GW factory in two phases: 2 GW in Phase I and 3 GW in Phase II. Headquartered ...

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