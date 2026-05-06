DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.1488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1051946 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 426548 EQS News ID: 2322210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)