DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 426.4537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 409107 CODE: RS2U LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LN LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 426591 EQS News ID: 2322298 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)