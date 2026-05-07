

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kakao (035720.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 171.70 billion Korean won, declining 0.1% from 171.85 billion won in the same period last year. Operating income was 211.40 billion won, compared to 105.40 billion won.



Sales for the current quarter were 1.94 trillion Korean won, compared to 1.86 trillion won, previous year.



Kakao shares are currently trading at 45,450 korean won, down 1.84%.



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