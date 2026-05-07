Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Interim report January-March 2026

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) has started the year with strong growth in income from property management per share and a continued positive net letting, despite an uncertain global environment. During the period, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 6.4 percent, growth in net operating income of 7.5 percent, and positive net letting of 2.9 MSEK. Income from property management per share, excl. currency effects, increased by 20.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

January-March

Rent revenue increased to MSEK 77.3 (72.7)

Net operating income increased to MSEK 58.9 (54.8)

Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 26.9 (23.0), and per share to SEK 0.31 (0.26)

Income for the period amounted to MSEK 31.3 (11.9), and per share amounted to

SEK 0.36 (0.13)

SEK 0.36 (0.13) Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -4.0

(-6.3)

(-6.3) The fair value of investment properties amounted to MSEK 5,030.1 (5,020,3)

Positive net letting of MSEK 2.9 (1.1)

Net asset value EPRA NRV amounted to MSEK 2,748.4 (2,725.8), and per share amounted to SEK 32.72 (31.29)

"In the first quarter, Annehem has demonstrated strength and solid growth across several key figures. We remain focused on what we can influence and are executing successfully. Going forward, our intention is to continue investing in both new properties and our existing portfolio, in parallel with share buyback, creating continued opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth as well as long-term shareholder value." says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

Significant events during the period

The Board of Directors resolved to initiate a second share buyback programme following the utilisation of the existing mandate of three percent. As with the previous programme, the new share buyback programme will comprise a maximum of three percent of the total number of shares in the company.

Two new lease agreements were signed with Ljungbyheds Motorbana AB, expanding the collaboration with a larger establishment and over a longer term.

An extended lease agreement was signed with Lund University at Ljungbyhed Park. The agreement runs for ten years and means that the tenant will increase its leased space.

Christian Fredefors has been appointed as the company's new CFO. He will assume his position on 18 May 2026 and will be part of the company's management team.

The report will be presented at 11:00 a.m. CEST on May 7 by CEO Monica Fallenius and CFO Adela Colakovic. The presentation will be held in Swedish. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, which can be sent in advance to ir@annehem.se or via the chat function in Youtube.



No pre-registration is required. Join the presentation here

The interim report and the presentation will be published on Annehem's website

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CEST on May 7, 2026.

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,030.1 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of March 31, 2026. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.