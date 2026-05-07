Hugel reports record Q1 earnings, driving strong global growth in aesthetics

- Net sales and operating profit reach KRW116.6 billion and KRW47.6 billion, up 29.9% and 22.3% on-year, respectively; net profit rises to KRW40.6 billion, up 31.5%

- Strong global growth amid stable domestic market; toxin and dermal filler overseas sales rise 46% on-year

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, has delivered record consolidated results for the first quarter. On Thursday, the company reported net sales of KRW116.6 billion, operating profit of KRW47.6 billion, and net profit of KRW40.6 billion for the January-March period this year, representing on-year increases of 29.9%, 22.3%, and 31.5%, respectively.

The solid results were primarily fueled by global growth, supported by stable performance in Korea. Combined net sales from these two core categories reached KRW70.8 billion, up 46% on-year. In particular, net sales in the company's four key markets, the U.S., China, Europe, and Brazil, totaled KRW21 billion.

Combined domestic net sales of toxin and dermal fillers reached KRW26.7 billion, maintaining solid growth despite intensifying competition in the Korean aesthetics market. This performance was driven by expanded seminars for healthcare professionals and a strong focus on medical marketing activities. Hugel also secured a foundation for further domestic growth in the second half, including the acquisition of sales rights for extracellular matrix (ECM) products.

By product category, the botulinum toxin net sales grew 60.6% on-year to KRW65.4 billion. Overseas net sales more than doubled, driven by an increase in shipments to the U.S. and Brazil and backed by balanced growth across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Net sales of dermal fillers and skin boosters totaled KRW32.1 billion, marking a third consecutive quarter of growth. The category benefited from active sales and marketing activities, with Europe and other regions posting growth of nearly 10%.

The cosmetics and other products generated KRW19.2 billion in net sales, with a 30.6% increase on-year. Accounting for approximately 16% of the total quarterly net sales, the category is increasingly positioned as a future growth engine of the company.

"We aim to solidify our position beyond being Korea's No.1 player to becoming a global medical aesthetics leader this year, further strengthening our presence in the global market and sustaining growth momentum," said Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel.

"The results demonstrate Hugel's robust business fundamentals and execution capabilities. We will continue to achieve meaningful growth by strengthening our domestic and global marketing efforts, while accelerating portfolio diversification," said Daniel Chang, Korea CEO of Hugel.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan region, China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel