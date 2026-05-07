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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
141 Leser
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Law Office of Edward Lyle: Federal Court Allows Second Amended Complaint Against D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd E. Edelman and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb for Ex Parte Contact and Jury Tampering.

Plaintiffs' 42 U.S C. § 1983 Complaint Challenges Judicial and D.C. Government Corruption Involving Enforcement of D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Plaintiffs Stephen Sieber and Derrick Sieber filed their Second Amended Complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on April 27th, 2026, against D.C. Superior Court Judges Todd E. Edelman, Anita Josey-Herring and Milton C. Lee Jr.

D.C. Government Defendants include: the District of Columbia Municipality, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, Former D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine as well as lawyers past and present in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General that include Kevin Vermillion, Lindsay Marks, Magaret Ulle, Adam Teitelbaum, Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Rimm and OAG investigator Timothy Shirey.

Other Defendants include D.C. lawyer Kenneth Vogel, the consumer ratings service ANGI, Angie Hicks, Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Spencer and Thomas Hedgepeth, Chief Security Officer for the D.C. Superior Court.

Plaintiffs' Second Amended Complaint is attached below.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1164451/second-amended-complaint-stamped.pdf

Contact Information:

Edward Lyle Esquire
202-333-4280 office
202-309-8587 cell
ewlyle@west1805.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Edward Lyle



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/federal-court-allows-second-amended-complaint-against-d.c.-super-1164451

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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