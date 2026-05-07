21shares Launches TCAN, the First U.S. ETF Providing Exposure to the Canton Network

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world's leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Canton Network ETF (Ticker: TCAN). The fund is the first U.S. ETF designed to offer investors direct exposure to the Canton Coin, the native utility token of the Canton Network.

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Gross Expense Ratio Inception Date Issuer TCAN US53656H6788 NASDAQ USD 0.50% May 7th, 2026 21Shares US LLC

The Canton Network is a premier, privacy-enabled blockchain ecosystem supported by a consortium of global institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Deutsche Bank1. These institutions have participated in testing or serve as network validators or governance participants. Their participation does not constitute an endorsement of Canton Coin, the Canton Network, or the TCAN ETF. By bringing TCAN to the U.S. market, 21shares continues its mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation through regulated, institutional-grade investment vehicles.

"The Canton Network has attracted significant institutional interest given its focus on privacy-preserving infrastructure for capital markets," said Andres Valencia, EVP of Investment Management at 21shares. "When you see names like Nasdaq, Moody's, and Deloitte supporting a common blockchain infrastructure, you are looking at infrastructure that has the potential to reshape how data and capital move across global markets. With the launch of TCAN, we are providing the U.S. market with institutional-grade access to this transformation, backed by our eight-year track record of crypto-native expertise".

"What makes Canton different is not simply that institutions can hold digital assets onchain, but that they can coordinate real financial workflows across firms without giving up privacy, control, or compliance. As more investors seek exposure to this ecosystem, products like TCAN help broaden access to infrastructure purpose-built for regulated markets," said Georg Schneider, Global Head of RWA at Digital Asset2-

The Canton Network enables previously fragmented financial systems to synchronize data and assets securely while maintaining strict regulatory compliance. By allowing institutions to link tokenized securities with payment systems seamlessly, the network provides the privacy and control required by major capital markets.

21shares' commitment to the ecosystem extends beyond the fund; the firm serves as an active validator on the Canton Network, taking a direct role in network operations and the coordination of the Global Synchronizer. This technical engagement ensures that 21shares remains at the forefront of the institutional blockchain adoption it seeks to democratize for investors.

1 Canton Network. "Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Deutsche Bank Are Testing Canton Network." https://www.canton.network/news/goldman-sachs-microsoft-and-deutsche-bank-are-testing-canton-network Canton Network.

2 Digital Asset is the original developer of the Canton Network and has a material interest in its adoption. This quote should not be construed as an independent endorsement of TCAN or its investment merits.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

About Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance - uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. Originally developed by Digital Asset and now open-sourced, the network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development.

About Teucrium

Teucrium offers a range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on alternative markets, including commodities and digital assets. The firm also provides white-label ETF services through its ETF Solutions business, supporting clients not only in bringing new funds to market but also in the ongoing management and operational oversight of their ETF products.

Learn more at www.teucrium.com

Important information

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Shares.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The underlying Crypto Assets are relatively new investments which have unique and substantial risks and which may be more volatile than other types of investments.

The performance of Canton related investments, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of Canton. Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk.

Crypto assets operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a "virtual asset" or "digital asset," and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. The trading prices of many crypto assets, including the Underlying Crypto Assets, have experienced extreme volatility in and may do so in the future including declines in the trading prices of the Underlying Crypto Assets which could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Fund's shares and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value. A number of factors affect the price and market for Crypto Assets such as new technology, changes in regulatory environment, and supply and demand.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved or that return expectations will be met.

This Fund might not be suitable for all investors. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Crypto Assets Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Subsidiary Risk, Exposure Risk, Calculation Methodology Risk, Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, ETP Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Passive Investment Risk, Tax Risk, Tracking Error Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Volatility Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, and Crypto-Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the 21shares Canton Network ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC serves as the investment adviser and 21Shares US LLC serves as the Subadviser to the 21shares Canton Network ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC, 21Shares US LLC, or FalconX.

TUCRM-5454958 -05/26