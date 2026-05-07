Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Talia Beckett Davis, Founder, Canadian and American Women in Public Relations ("Women in PR North America" or the "Organization"), along with conference speakers, joined Helen Bilhete, Regional Head of Sales, TMX Newsfile, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the second annual WorkWell Conference and the official launch of the Women in PR North America Awards.





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Founded in 2015, Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. ("Women in PR Canada") and American Women in Public Relations ("Women in PR USA") collectively joined to form Women in PR North America, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Women in PR North America delivers a robust platform of events, education, advocacy, and research initiatives. The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference and Awards program are designed to showcase excellence within the communications industry, while amplifying the voices of leaders through strategic visibility, speaking opportunities, and distinguished recognition.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296581

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange