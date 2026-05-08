Results of the initial public offering of Liven AS shares

The initial public offering of the shares of Liven AS (registry code: 12619609, hereinafter Liven) ended on 7 May 2026.

Up to 1,495,730 new ordinary shares were publicly offered and certain minority shareholders of Liven offered up to 369,015 existing ordinary shares, up to 1,864,745 shares in total (Offer Shares). Liven reserved the right, in case of oversubscription, to increase the number of shares on offer by up to 854,705 additional new issued ordinary shares. During the offering, 2,421 investors subscribed for a total of 1,053,936 shares for EUR 4.68 each, for a total amount of EUR 4,932,420, representing 57% of the Offer Shares. 95% of the investors who participated in the offering were from Estonia.

"We would like to thank all the investors who considered us a worthy investment. The result is sufficient to allow us to proceed with the investment opportunities in the market and achieve Liven's long-term goal of listing its shares on the stock exchange. When organizing the offering, we were not naive about the challenging market sentiment, but we decided to proceed because the overall economic trend is upward, demand for new homes is recovering, and the company currently has good investment opportunities. Our current development portfolio is strong with sufficient work for the coming years and in 2026 we continue to view about a 20% increase in revenue to about €59 million as realistic development and expect along with this revenue growth an increase in net profit and an exceeding the 20% return on equity target," said Liven CEO Andero Laur.

In the allocation of the Offer Shares, all investors who participated in the subscription will be allocated all of the shares for which they subscribed. Liven's management board decided to satisfy all subscription orders with newly issued ordinary shares. The offering by the minority shareholders who offered Offer Shares will remain entirely unsatisfied.

Together with shareholders who joined during previous private placements, Liven now has over 2,500 shareholders, and the free-float is 16%.

Settlement of the offering is expected to take place on or about 13 May 2026. All shares of Liven are intended to be admitted to trading on the Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, with the first day of trading expected to be on or about 15 May 2026.

Joonas Joost

Chief Financial Officer

e-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee

https://liven.ee/