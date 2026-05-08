Le 8 mai/May 2026Urano Energy Corp. ("Urano"), Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. ("Manhattan") and Pegasus Resources Inc. ("Pegasus") have announced completion of their previously announced business combinations, pursuant to which Manhattan has acquired all of the common shares of each of Urano and Pegasus by way of separate court approved plans of arrangement (the "Urano Arrangement" and the "Pegasus Arrangement", respectively, and together the "Arrangements"). The combined entity shall continue under the name Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. and shall trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.Under the terms of the Urano Arrangement, each Urano shareholder received 0.2 Manhattan common shares (the "Manhattan Shares") for each common share of Urano held, representing an aggregate issuance of 40,415,959 Manhattan Shares to each of the former Urano shareholders.Urano will be delisted at market close today May 8, 2026For further information please see the Company's news release.______________________________Urano Energy Corp. (« Urano »), Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (« Manhattan ») et Pegasus Resources Inc. (« Pegasus ») ont annoncé la finalisation de leurs regroupements d'entreprises annoncés précédemment. Aux termes de ces regroupements, Manhattan a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires d'Urano et de Pegasus au moyen de plans d'arrangement distincts approuvés par les tribunaux (respectivement, l'« Arrangement Urano » et l'« Arrangement Pegasus », et collectivement, les « Arrangements »). L'entité issue du regroupement continuera d'exercer ses activités sous le nom de Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. et sera négociée à la Bourse de croissance TSX.Conformément aux modalités de l'Arrangement Urano, chaque actionnaire d'Urano a reçu 0,2 action ordinaire de Manhattan (les « Actions Manhattan ») pour chaque action ordinaire d'Urano détenue, ce qui représente une émission totale de 40 415 959 Actions Manhattan à chacun des anciens actionnaires d'Urano.Urano sera radiée de la cote à la fermeture des marchés aujourd'hui, le 8 mai 2026.Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société.Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 8 mai/May 2026Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UEIf you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.