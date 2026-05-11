

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR99.73 million, or EUR0.61 per share. This compares with EUR94.34 million, or EUR0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to EUR1.273 billion from EUR1.258 billion last year.



GEA Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR99.73 Mln. vs. EUR94.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.61 vs. EUR0.57 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.273 Bln vs. EUR1.258 Bln last year.



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