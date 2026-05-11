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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 11:54 Uhr
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BingX Expands Global Capital Gala Campaign, Positioning Users for the Next Macro Wave

PANAMA CITY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of the next phase of its Global Capital Gala campaign, offering users new opportunities trading on macro trends and assets, further expanding access to global market opportunities through the BingX ecosystem.

Centered around major macroeconomic and market events in May, including U.S. CPI data, nonfarm payrolls, Federal Reserve developments, and NVIDIA earnings, the campaign combines multi-asset trading opportunities with timely market insights designed to help users navigate volatility and position across some of the world's most closely watched asset classes.

Running throughout May, the campaign features a combined prize pool of up to $200,000 across multiple themed trading events spanning crypto, gold, and U.S. equities. Users can participate in trading activities tied to AI, storage, and macro-driven market narratives, while also engaging in interactive events such as the BTC vs Gold market debate event. Designed for accessibility, participation is open to all eligible users who complete KYC verification.

The latest event forms part of BingX's ongoing Global Capital Gala initiative, a multi-phase series designed to connect users with major macro market narratives across asset classes. Following the Global Capital Gala TradFi campaign in April, users can expect regular events on new and trending themes in the coming months.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976692/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-expands-global-capital-gala-campaign-positioning-users-for-the-next-macro-wave-302768079.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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