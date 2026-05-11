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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 12:02 Uhr
167 Leser
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SBS Launches SnapBallot, Self Service Online Voting Software for HOAs and Small Organizations

Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) announced today the launch of SnapBallot, its new self-service online voting software, built specifically for HOAs, associations, and small membership organizations with straightforward election needs.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / SnapBallot empowers organizations to run secure, reliable online elections without the cost, complexity, or ongoing support typically associated with managed services or enterprise platforms. Administrators can launch and manage elections independently while maintaining transparency and member trust throughout the voting process.

"SnapBallot was built for organizations that need dependable online voting without the learning curve or overhead of enterprise platforms," said Tony Hoff, Marketing Director at SBS. "Many HOAs and member associations are looking for an easy, affordable DIY option that allows them to run elections on their own, and SnapBallot delivers exactly that."

To make online voting more accessible, SnapBallot offers free elections for up to 15 voters, allowing organizations to get started with no upfront cost. Every SnapBallot election includes:

  • Real-time participation reports

  • Three automated voter emails (invitation and two reminders to non-voters)

  • Detailed voter logs for transparency and auditability

The platform is well-suited for HOA elections, board votes, bylaw amendments, and other organizational decisions that require online voting software without unnecessary administrative overhead.

SnapBallot reflects the growing demand for purpose-built online voting tools that prioritize simplicity, security, and value. By focusing on straightforward votes and self-directed elections, SnapBallot fills a critical gap in the online voting software market.

To learn more or launch an election, visit https://snapballot.app.

About SnapBallot
Powered by SBS, SnapBallot is a self-service online voting platform designed for HOAs and small organizations that want a simple, secure way to conduct elections online. With transparent pricing and essential election tools, SnapBallot empowers members to vote with confidence.

Contact: (952) 974-2300 | connect@surveyandballotsystems.com

SOURCE: SBS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sbs-launches-snapballot-self-service-online-voting-software-for-h-1165181

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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