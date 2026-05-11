Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Inside Ownership Index (CBOE CA: OWN) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Inside Ownership Index is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 3:30. Haren Bhakta, Founder and CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

Academia got it only half correct. Companies exhibit power laws, a small number of extreme winners carry the results for the entire index in aggregate. The part they missed, individuals exhibit much larger power laws. It's far better to index to the leaders than the corporations themselves.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 3:30 PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Inside Ownership Index

The Inside Ownership Index is the first index fund built around a simple idea: companies perform better when the people running them think like owners. The index tracks publicly traded companies with meaningful insider ownership, aligning investors with businesses led by executives who have significant skin in the game. Rooted in long-term thinking and trust, the index is designed to help investors invest like owners-not just shareholders.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296268

Source: LD Micro