SIS revenues (Specialty Ingredients Solutions) grew 64% in

Q1 into 19.7 million dollars (growth of 27% on a LFL1 basis).

Group revenue for the quarter grew 4% into 91.5 million dollars.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the SIS activity grew 95% into 3.6 million dollars, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%.

Adjusted net profit grew 19% into 3.9 million dollars.

Cash flow from operating activities surged into 15.0 million dollars.

Tsahi Barak, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company, stated:

We are pleased to report a strong quarter during which we continued to successfully implement the company's business strategy, which emphasizes, among other things, significant and profitable growth in the Specialty Ingredients Solutions activity and the expansion of Solos' infrastructure, our dealcoholization division. We believe that the positive momentum in this activity will continue throughout the year, as we continuously work to leverage the many opportunities across the various markets. The company is very active across several strategic initiatives and since the beginning of the year, we have announced several business developments, including the acquisition of the Brazilian natural extracts company Sylvestre, whose contribution is not yet reflected in our reported financial results. We are in an excellent position to continue realizing opportunities to accelerate the Company's growth and strengthen its position as a leading global player in its field. The overall strength of the company, financial stability, global market positioning, well-established reputation, and above all, the outstanding team we have built, enable us to continue executing our accelerated profitable growth strategy in the world of natural solutions. This strategy combines synergistic mergers and acquisitions alongside strong organic growth that outpaces overall market growth."

The complete quarterly report is available at

https://prodalim.com/news/prodalim-q12026-results/

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing the power of nature to create healthier products. With its vertically integrated supply chain from field to shelf and a broad global footprint, the group develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, significantly impacting both people and the environment.

For more information, please visit:

www.prodalim.com

1 LFL (like-for-like) assuming Rene Laurent's results had been included in the first quarter of 2025.

2 Adjusted net profit and EBITDA by one-time expenses, mostly IPO related expenses stock-based compensation during the quarter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511361373/en/

Contacts:

IR@prodalim.com