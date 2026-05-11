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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 12:46 Uhr
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WhyDonate: New data shows 5x growth in medical crowdfunding across Europe

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhyDonate, a global online crowdfunding platform, released a new report analysing the growth of medical crowdfunding across Europe and the healthcare access gaps contributing to this trend.

The report draws on data from more than 11,000 health and medical campaigns on the platform between 2021 and 2025, along with broader global estimates on patient-led medical fundraising.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Medical crowdfunding on WhyDonate grew fivefold between 2021 and 2025, with funds raised increasing from €619,000 to €3.1 million
  • A total of €8 million was raised through 164,536 donations for health and medical campaigns during this period
  • More than 2.5 million people globally have used crowdfunding to raise funds for medical treatment in recent years, with Europe accounting for a significant share
  • Differences in national reimbursement systems continue to impact how quickly patients can access newly approved treatments
  • Access timelines for cancer therapies vary widely across Europe, ranging from under 100 days in some countries to up to 900 days in others
  • Rare diseases remain significantly underserved, with over 90% lacking approved treatments
  • Patients most frequently turn to crowdfunding for paediatric cancer care, rare neurological conditions, and treatments not yet reimbursed at the national level

Gaps between approval and access drive demand

The report reveals how the gap between regulatory approval and reimbursement decisions affects patient access to care. While new treatments continue to be approved at a faster rate, availability at the national level remains uneven, contributing to delays in access and increased out-of-pocket costs for patients.

Reimbursement gap in medical insurance in EU

Campaign trends reflect unmet needs

Analysis of campaign data on WhyDonate shows that the most supported fundraisers are often linked to conditions where treatment is not fully covered, delayed for reimbursement, or requires access to specialised or experimental care.

Examples include fundraising campaigns for children's cancer treatment, multiple sclerosis, and breast cancer care, as well as community-led initiatives supporting medical research. These cases reflect the types of medical needs most consistently driving crowdfunding activity across the platform.

5x growth in medical crowdfunding on Whydonate

The report also notes that, for many patients and families, crowdfunding is increasingly used as a practical means of accessing treatment when other funding options are limited or unavailable.

The full report can be accessed here: WhyDonate Medical Crowdfunding Report 2026

About WhyDonate:

WhyDonate is a global online crowdfunding platform that helps individuals, families, and organizations raise money for causes that matter to them. Founded in 2012, it supports fundraising across multiple countries, with a strong presence across Europe, offering a secure and transparent way to raise funds for medical, social, and community needs. For more information, visit whydonate.com.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please reach out to: pr@whydonate.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5064bb8d-e4da-4bb6-9c7f-7e699af0823c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88128e2a-c8da-4c81-97c6-c77b60a0d25f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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