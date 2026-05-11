

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 5-day lows of 185.02 against the euro, 213.83 against the pound and 201.97 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 184.53, 213.24 and 201.55, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen slipped to 5-day lows of 157.18 and 113.81 from early highs of 156.84 and 113.47, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 4-day low of 114.96 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 114.63.



The yen edged down to 93.53 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 93.32.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 217.00 against the pound, 204.00 against the franc, 161.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the aussie, 117.00 against the loonie and 94.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News