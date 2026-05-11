

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Mother's Day, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched Moms.gov, a groundbreaking website for new and expecting mothers. This resource offers guidance and information to support the health and well-being of mothers and their families.Moms.gov also supports expecting parents who are navigating difficult or unexpected pregnancies. It features information about pregnancy centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, nutritional guidance, Trump Accounts, and other resources that allow maternal and infant health to thrive.



'This Mother's Day, the Trump Administration is strengthening its commitment to America's families by equipping mothers and fathers with the resources and information they need to build healthy, prosperous lives,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'Moms.gov delivers critical tools and support to help parents foster healthy pregnancies, strengthen young families, and create brighter futures for their children. This is how you Make America Healthy Again.'



Moms.Gov is an easy-to-navigate platform that features information on support Services and Health Centers (Pregnancy Centers and FQHCs), Nutrition quick facts for mothers based on the Dietary Guideline for Americans, Trump Accounts, Trump Rx, Resources for women and parents, Preconception health, Breastfeeding, Mental health, and Adoption.



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