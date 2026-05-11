Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) ("NAHF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced exchange offering (the "Exchange Offering") pursuant to a prospectus dated February 12, 2026 (the "Final Prospectus") and the listing of its Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares (the "Housing Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NAHF.PR.A", with trading expected to commence on Tuesday May 12, 2026.

The Company completed the Exchange Offering of 31,127 Housing Shares in consideration for the surrender of certain rights and bonds representing an aggregate exchange value of $322,231.15.

This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's broader strategy to help provide home-equity-building opportunities for families and ideally expand home ownership in North America by providing developers, landlords and homebuyers with advanced funding tools and mortgage products. The Housing Shares are designed to align investors with the long-term performance of residential housing assets within NAHF's platform and:

provide exposure to the Company's residential housing portfolio and development activities,

support long-term capital alignment between housing developers, investors and housing asset performance, and

facilitate balance sheet optimization through the conversion of legacy securities into equity instruments as well as allow HomePlan residents to exit their contracts with securities rather than NAHF having to sell the home.

"This is an important milestone in the expansion of our capital structure for growth and fulfillment our share equity housing program plans" said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of NAHF.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. Through its integrated platform, the Company develops, acquires, and finances residential housing while enabling residents to participate in long-term home equity growth.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, among other things, statements relating to: the listing of the Housing Shares on the CSE and the impact the Housing Shares will have.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of its IPO and exchange offering; the Company will be successful in achieving its business objectives; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's business model; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: the timing and listing of the Housing Shares. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NAHF's business can be found in its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 30, 2025, a copy of which is available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: North America Home Finance Inc.