

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains tethered to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East while the fresh uncertainty following President Trump's rejection of Iran's response to the American peace plan has dampened optimism. The escalation has eclipsed the enthusiasm surrounding the AI sector as well as the euphoria generated by strong corporate earnings.



Wall Street Futures have slipped below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has edged up. Sovereign bond yields hardened as the crude oil price spike triggered fears of a fuel-led inflationary spiral.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight gains of more than 2 percent. Gold has slipped more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,525.20, down 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,389.70, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 24,285.05, down 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,237.75, up 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 8,025.69, down 1.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,883.75, down 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,408.00, down 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,701.80, down 0.49% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,225.02, up 1.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,406.84, up 0.05% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,822.24, up 4.32%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 97.99, up 0.09% EUR/USD at 1.1770, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3599, down 0.26% USD/JPY at 157.14, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.7243, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3664, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.393%, up 0.66% Germany at 3.0274%, up 0.75% France at 3.649%, up 0.77% U.K. at 4.9880%, up 1.42% Japan at 2.523%, up 2.02%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $103.92, up 2.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $97.94, up 2.64%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,674.31, down 1.19%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $80.96, up 0.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $81,079.96, up 0.37% Ethereum at $2,337.42, up 0.52% XRP at $1.45, up 1.57% BNB at $653.88, up 0.50% Solana at $95.36, up 1.66%



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