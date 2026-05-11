ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Aminona Capital Partners have successfully advised and partnered on closing a second South and Central America residential and commercial real estate fund which specifically targets large scale real estate opportunities in the region.

Co-founders Nicolas Jenik and Phillip Morelle are very optimistic about the real estate prospects in Latin America, specifically in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela which are already showing large returns and projected to continue growing.

With a vast network on the ground in the region and deep knowledge of market dynamics in the Latin American real estate sector, Aminona Capital Partners are able to bring added value to investors and maximising returns.

The plan is now to roll out a third real estate fund in the near future targeting the same region using the same opportunity driven strategy of pursing added value transactions, development repositioning, well financed construction and seeking well-located assets in order to maximise value.

About Aminona Capital Partners (ACP):

ACP is a strategic advisory firm that prides itself on delivering successful, disruptive analysis in an ever-evolving macro-economic climate, consistently staying ahead of market consensus. By partnering with key global players, ACP are strategically positioned to achieve exceptional results and execute mandates across our core business areas.

https://www.aminonacapital.com/

info@aminonacapital.com

+44020 79522920

SOURCE: Aminona Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/aminona-capital-partners-closed-second-latam-real-estate-fund-1165613