

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 394.6 million in March from EUR 270.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 334.2 million.



Exports climbed 6.0 percent annually in March, and imports were 11.4 percent higher.



The country imported 58.2 percent more mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation in March. On the other hand, exports of beverages, spirits, and vinegar grew 33.9 percent.



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