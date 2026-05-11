Henri Giscard d'Estaing joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce the appointment of Henri Giscard d'Estaing, former president of Club Med, to its international advisory board.

Henri Giscard d'Estaing has built a distinguished career as a senior business leader in the European consumer goods and hospitality sectors. After early roles at Cofremca and Danone Group, where he worked in international subsidiaries including HP Foods and Evian-Badoit, he joined Club Med in 1997 as executive vice president. He was appointed CEO in 2001 and chairman in 2002, positions he held for more than two decades. He is now président of L'école du Leadership de Paris.

Chaired by Lord William Hague, Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia, who enhance the firm's global connectivity and expertise.

Lord Hague said: "Henri is a prominent and well-respected business leader, and I am thrilled to welcome him to Hakluyt's international advisory board. Hakluyt will greatly benefit from his expertise in business strategy and positioning, as it supports clients in navigating the increasingly complex international business environment."

Henri Giscard d'Estaing commented: "It is an honour to join Hakluyt's international advisory board. The firm has an outstanding reputation for judgement and discretion, and I have long admired the advice it gives business leaders on their most important strategic issues. I look forward to working with William Hague and fellow advisory board members in support of the firm's commercial objectives."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "Henri has an exceptional combination of operational leadership and long-standing connectivity in France, and across Europe more widely. We look forward to working closely with him as we support clients operating in Europe and elsewhere."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

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