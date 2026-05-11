Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Executive Officer, Middlefield, along with the firm's executive leadership, portfolio management, and sales and marketing teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the Middlefield's two new ETFs:

Middlefield Income Plus Class ETF Series (TSX: MIPC)

Middlefield ActivEnergy Dividend Class ETF Series (TSX: MAEC)





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These launches represent a strategic step forward for Middlefield, expanding two established mutual fund strategies into an ETF series to enhance accessibility and flexibility for investors. Additionally, MIPC and MAEC further strengthen a product shelf of award-winning strategies, underscoring Middlefield's depth of expertise and continued commitment to delivering a superior client experience.

Middlefield was founded in 1979 with the goal of creating innovative investment solutions. They are independently owned and have developed a disciplined investment process that seeks to identify attractive opportunities while evaluating the risks that impact returns.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296902

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange