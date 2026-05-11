ASCP Announces the First Pharmacies to Receive Age Friendly Recognition: Consonus Pharmacy and Siler City Pharmacy

Age-Friendly Pharmacy (AFP) is an organizational recognition where the pharmacy itself demonstrates a commitment to age-friendly care. Any pharmacy can be Age-Friendly. This acknowledgement is designed to amplify your pharmacy with recognition and support from ASCP. The services, acknowledgements, and benefits provided to AFP members ensure your position as a leader in serving aging populations.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP), in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy's Peter Lamy Center on Drug Therapy and Aging, has announced Consonus Pharmacy and Siler City Pharmacy as the first two recipients of Age-Friendly Pharmacy (AFP) Recognition. Funding from The John A. Hartford Foundation provides support to educate and foster pharmacy champions in the Age-Friendly Health Systems 4Ms Framework (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility). ASCP has partnered with the UMSOP's Peter Lamy Center on Drug Therapy and Aging (Lamy Center) to champion age-friendly care and optimal medication management

These two organizations have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to providing care through the 4Ms Framework (What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility) and across multiple areas of age-friendly care. They are recognized for prioritizing the best possible care for a rapidly aging and medically complex population in all settings, including the home and community.

"ASCP is very proud to recognize Consonus and Siler City as our inaugural recipients of Age-Friendly Pharmacy Recognition. Both organizations have demonstrated not only their ability to provide age-friendly care to the populations that we serve, but also their dedication to having that be at the core of their businesses," ASCP CEO Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, said. "With many more pharmacies in the process of completing their attestations, we are so excited to be highlighting the organizations that are leading the way in exemplary age-friendly care."

Working with the Lamy Center team, last year the Society created an "Age-Friendly Pharmacist Badge," which recognizes individual pharmacists who have completed training on the 4Ms Framework and are committed to improving the health and well-being of older adults.

About the Pharmacies

Portland, Oregon-based Consonus Pharmacy specializes in serving long-term care communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other post-acute settings. The company provides comprehensive pharmacy, clinical, and compliance services designed to support resident safety, ensure medication accuracy, and improve operational efficiency.

By combining clinical expertise with responsive, real-human service, Consonus helps partners deliver better outcomes while simplifying the day-to-day demands of care.

"We are thrilled to be the first Long-Term Care Pharmacy to be recognized as 'Age-Friendly.' For the pharmacist team at Consonus, the Age-Friendly Pharmacist Badge really reinforces what we've always believed, that care should be centered around what matters most to each resident," said Consonus President, Jessica Androff, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP. "From consultant pharmacists to operational pharmacists, our team has embraced the Age-Friendly badge as a way to show that the 4Ms impact every step in the process to provide safe and effective medications and medication management."

Siler City Pharmacy is a locally-owned community pharmacy in North Carolina. It provides personalized care, medication management, diabetes care and education, expertise and advice, and other services to support the health of long-term care facility residents and others in the community.

"Siler City Pharmacy is honored to be recognized as an Age-Friendly Pharmacy. Our mission has always been to provide personalized, compassionate care, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to meeting the unique needs of chronologically enhancing adults in our community. We are proud to play a role in helping patients live healthier, more independent lives."

The AFP is one component of ASCP's Age-Friendly Initiative, which incorporates the expertise of long-term care pharmacies and pharmacists who specialize in the care of older adults into the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement.

AFP members receive exclusive services, recognitions, and offerings designed to enhance their leadership in the aging, senior care, and post-acute and long-term care space. The AFP membership has three core areas: Age-Friendly Pharmacy Recognition, Long-Term Care at Home Recognition, and Age-Friendly Clinically Integrated Network.

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The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) is the only international professional society devoted to optimal medication management and improved health outcomes for all older persons. ASCP's members manage and improve drug therapy and improve the quality of life of geriatric patients and other individuals residing in a variety of environments, including nursing facilities, sub-acute care and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, hospice programs, and home and community-based care.

ASCP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 1982. The mission of the ASCP Foundation is to carry out the charitable - including scientific, literary, and educational - purposes of ASCP.

Age-Friendly Health Systems is an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States

Consonus Pharmacy: Consonus is a senior living partner delivering pharmacy, rehab, and consulting services to 700+ facilities nationwide with a model built by operators, for operators

Siler City Pharmacy: At Siler City Pharmacy, we aim to be your partners in health. Located in the heart of Siler City, NC. Our pharmacy is built on relationships, trust, and a genuine commitment to caring for our residents and neighbors. We believe that every person deserves personalized pharmacy care at a fair price, delivered with kindness and expertise.

Media Contact:

Melissa Blacketer

mblacketer@ascp.com

703.739.1311

SOURCE: ASCP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascp-announces-the-first-pharmacies-to-receive-age-friendly-recogniti-1165729