Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
[11.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.05.26
|IE000YMBL844
|3,711,940.00
|USD
|0
|39,366,710.69
|10.6054
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.05.26
|IE000RH1ZG27
|49,427.00
|USD
|0
|513,604.41
|10.3912
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.05.26
|IE0008B0OAD5
|5,000.00
|GBP
|0
|49,996.75
|9.9993
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