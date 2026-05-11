National Bar Association to Convene "Day on the Hill" May 13 as Black Attorneys Mobilize Around Civil Rights, Judicial Independence, Voting Rights, and Access to Justice

NBA President Ashley L. Upkins to Lead National Advocacy Effort During Defining Moment for the Legal Profession and American Democracy

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / As national debates intensify around voting rights, judicial independence, civil rights protections, and access to justice, the National Bar Association (NBA) will convene attorneys, judges, lawmakers, and policy advocates from across the country for its annual Day on the Hill on May 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The advocacy convening arrives at a pivotal moment for the legal profession and the nation, as courts, lawmakers, and institutions confront mounting legal and constitutional challenges shaping the future of American democracy.

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association, the nation's oldest and largest network of Black attorneys and judges, says this year's gathering carries exceptional significance.

"We are navigating a consequential moment," said Ashley L. Upkins, President of the National Bar Association. "Fundamental rights, constitutional protections, and pathways to opportunity are constantly being pressured. Our members understand what is at stake because our profession and our communities have long stood at the center of these battles."

During Day on the Hill, NBA leadership and members will attend Hill meetings and briefings with the national affinity bar presidents and also engage with lawmakers and policymakers on a range of urgent national issues, including:

Protecting voting rights and democratic participation

Preserving judicial independence and the rule of law

Defending lawful diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives

Strengthening civil rights enforcement protections

Expanding access to justice and economic opportunity

Addressing emerging concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and algorithmic bias

Protecting educational and professional pathways for future Black lawyers and judges

NBA leaders say these issues reflect broader national concerns.

"This transcends politics," Upkins added. "This moment determines whether equal justice remains accessible and enforceable for future generations. The legal community must lead as we find ourselves 250 years into the American journey; defining constitutional rights and access in America for the next 250."

The NBA's advocacy effort follows months of heightened national attention surrounding Supreme Court decisions impacting voting rights and redistricting, escalating legal battles over DEI initiatives, growing concerns surrounding attacks on judges and law firms, and ongoing debates about the future of civil rights protections in America.

For the NBA, the moment also reflects the organization's historic mission. For more than a century, NBA members have played leading roles in advancing civil rights litigation, protecting voting access, expanding educational opportunity, and strengthening pathways into the legal profession.

"Black lawyers have been constitutional first responders, defending communities, protecting democratic participation, and helping America move closer to its highest ideals," said Upkins.

Upkins emphasized that the National Bar Association's Day on the Hill serves not only as a policy advocacy initiative, but also as a national platform to elevate dialogue around the legal profession's responsibility to preserve public trust, democratic institutions, and equal justice during a period of rapid legal and social change.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

National Bar Association President Ashley L. Upkins and NBA leadership will be available for interviews regarding:

The current state of civil rights protections in America

The impact of anti-DEI efforts on the legal profession

Voting rights and judicial independence

Black attorneys' perspectives on the future of constitutional protections

The legal profession's role in defending democracy and access to justice

Interview requests may be directed to:

Janie Mackenzie

Janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856.473.2166

SOURCE: National Bar Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/national-bar-association-to-convene-%22day-on-the-hill%22-may-13-as-black-attorneys-mobilize-1165788