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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 04:12 Uhr
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BC.GAME Supports Leicester City Walking Footballers' King Power Stadium Experience

  • Walking footballers took part in a special fixture on Filbert Way
  • The event was supported by Leicester City's Principal Partner, BC.GAME
  • Walking football helps people aged 55 and over stay active, socialise and enjoy the game

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants from Leicester City in the Community's walking football programme enjoyed a memorable day at King Power Stadium as part of the Club's Play on the Pitch opportunities.

The group was given the chance to step out onto the pitch and take part in a small-sided fixture at Filbert Way, with support from Leicester City's Principal Partner, BC.GAME, helping to make the occasion possible.

As part of the activity, BC.GAME-branded shirts were provided to each player, giving participants a special keepsake from their experience at King Power Stadium.

Walking football continues to play an important role in Leicester City in the Community's programme delivery, creating inclusive opportunities for people aged 55 and over to stay active, meet others and enjoy football in a fun and welcoming environment.

Beyond the physical benefits, the programme also provides an important social outlet, helping participants build friendships, connect with their local community and reduce social isolation.

Kar Kheng Giam (KK), Chief Executive Officer of BC.GAME, said: "We are pleased to support Leicester City in the Community's walking football programme and help provide participants with this King Power Stadium experience. Walking football gives people aged 55 and over the opportunity to stay active, continue enjoying the game and build social connections. One of the most valuable aspects of sport is its ability to give people of all ages a sense of community, companionship and belonging."

The event formed part of Leicester City in the Community's Play on the Pitch offering, which gives groups and participants the rare opportunity to experience matchday surroundings before taking to the pitch themselves.

From grassroots sides to community groups and corporate teams, the experience offers a special day at King Power Stadium.

BC.GAME's services are not available to users in the United Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977603/Leicester_City_Walking_Footballers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685837/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bcgame-supports-leicester-city-walking-footballers-king-power-stadium-experience-302768885.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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