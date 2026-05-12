

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved further in March to the highest level in nearly four years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 114.5 in March from 113.2 in January. Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in April 2022. The expected score was 114.6.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also climbed to 116.5 in March from 116.2 a month ago. Similarly, the lagging indicator improved to 113.4 from 112.9.



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