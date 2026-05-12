DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.3447 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1098560 CODE: EDIV LN ISIN: LU0959210781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN LEI Code: 549300JDVXJULA4ZPW45 Sequence No.: 427117 EQS News ID: 2325856 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2325856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)