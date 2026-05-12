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Dow Jones News
12.05.2026 10:45 Uhr
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Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA LN) 
Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-May-2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 11-May-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6519 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4267353 
 
CODE: TIPA LN 
 
ISIN: LU1452600197 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1452600197 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     TIPA LN 
LEI Code:   549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 
Sequence No.: 427171 
EQS News ID:  2326018 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2326018&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.