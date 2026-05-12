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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
36 Leser
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VR-Yhtymä Oyj: S&P Global Ratings revised the credit rating outlook on VR Group to negative following similar action on Finland

12.5.2026 13:30:01 EEST | VR-Yhtymä Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

S&P Global Ratings revised the credit rating outlook on VR Group to negative following similar action on Finland

VR-Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 12 May 2026 at 1.30 p.m.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed its A+ long-term credit rating on VR Group Plc, but revised its outlook from stable to negative on 12 May 2026.

The outlook revision follows the corresponding change to the outlook of Republic of Finland on 24 April 2026. According to S&P Global Ratings, the negative outlook reflects risks to Finland's public finances arising from weak economic growth, ageing demographics, and rising defense and interest expenditure.

Standard & Poor's credit rating on the senior unsecured bond issued by VR Group in 2022 remains at A+.

VR-Group Plc

Contacts

  • VR Mediadesk, +358 29 434 7123, viestinta@vr.fi

About VR-Yhtymä Oyj

At VR, our work is meaningful: it affects the daily lives of thousands of people and promotes low-emission mobility and logistics. We ensure smooth everyday journeys in Finland and Sweden and support industrial logistics domestically.

In 2025, 16.1 million long-distance journeys were made with us in Finland, we transported 24.8 million tonnes of goods by rail and our net sales amounted to EUR 1,253 million. More than 9,500 top professionals worked together on a journey towards a better world.

More information: VR Group

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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