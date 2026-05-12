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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 11:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel comments on decision of the Disciplinary Committee at Nasdaq Stockholm

The Disciplinary Committee at Nasdaq Stockholm has today decided to impose a fine of SEK 2.5 million on TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) ("TapTravel" or the "Company") as a result of the Company's disclosure of information in connection with a delayed interest payment under its bond loan in July 2025 (the "Final Penalty").

The Disciplinary Committee has found that TapTravel has violated Article 17(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) by not disclosing inside information regarding the delayed interest payment as soon as possible, and therefore a fine should be imposed as a penalty.

The Company cannot currently assess to what extent the Fine will affect its ability to pay interest under the bond loans and intends to provide further information on the matter.

Contacts
Johan Nyrén
Johan.Nyren@bigtravel.se
TapTravel Nordic AB
+46 (0)771 - 10 20 20
Box: 24028
104 50 Stockholm
www.taptravel.se

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-12 11:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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