Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
[13.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.05.26
|IE000YMBL844
|3,711,940.00
|USD
|0
|39,111,052.91
|10.5366
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.05.26
|IE000RH1ZG27
|49,427.00
|USD
|0
|510,268.93
|10.3237
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.05.26
|IE0008B0OAD5
|5,000.00
|GBP
|0
|49,670.10
|9.934
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